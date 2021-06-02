I have been honored to hear U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III talk on various occasions about his roots and upbringing in Farmington. The stories of Papa and Mama K caring for all the Farmington people shaped him for who he would become.
From Mama K’s cooking for those who jumped off the train tracks near their house to whitewashing the basement so it could become a homeless shelter, Mama K had no reservation of helping anyone. She would stop and pray with someone in town. And Papa was the same way. On Friday, he would take all the monies from his pocket and buy groceries for families that needed it. He never kept a tab on people. For others who wanted money and came by the store, he asked them to do some menial work if possible.
This led him to know he was a product of “unconditional love.” Whether he was right, wrong or indifferent, his family loved him unconditionally. He therefore knew he was a privileged individual. And that too shaped his political life in Charleston and Washington, D.C.
From bringing to Charleston and Camp Dawson homeless people from Hurricane Katrina to leaving the Sugar Bowl in 2006 to return to West Virginia to be with the families of the Sago Mine Disaster, he has placed a premium on giving “unconditional love.”
He has done this recently by providing medical assistance to Baylee Goins, the 2,000 point All-State Nitro girl basketball player who suffered a potential career-ending injury against Fairmont Senior High in the Championship Game on Sat., May 1. As reported by Chuck Landon in his May 6 Charleston Gazette-Mail column, Manchin will provide the money for her surgery and rehabilitation.
This is the Manchin I admire and respect
This is the same Manchin who helped broker the American Rescue Plan that will bring in at least $4 billion in direct funding to West Virginia and almost $11 million to Marion County. How wonderful is that!
Therefore, I believe this is the Manchin who will support the bipartisan Equality Act. The Supreme Court on June 15, 2020 issued its positive decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, 140 S. Ct. 1731, holding that the ban on employment discrimination based on sex in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 encompasses employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. This was supported by President Biden in executive order (EO 13988). However, Congressional approval is needs to close the loopholes laws so that secure and lasting protections can be afforded for all in all the states.
Given his history of concern and his “unconditional love” upbringing, I and many others believe Senator Manchin will support this bill and encourage its passage.
And, given his history of concern also, I and many other believe he will be a supporter of “For the People Act.”
DD Meighen
Fairmont
