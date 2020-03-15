Right now, there are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in West Virginia, but our work is cut out for us. We face big unknowns. We can hope for the best but we have to prepare for the worst.
We face a pandemic -- an infection rapidly spreading worldwide -- that will likely require more hospital beds than we have in this country. We have confirmed cases in most states, including every state neighboring ours. We’ll have them here in weeks if not days. Within weeks, we’ll be testing millions of Americans.
Meanwhile, on Feb. 18, the owner of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, the only hospital in Marion County, announced that the hospital will close within 60 days. With this loss of 600 jobs well under way, many skilled workers have already scattered. The governor and the other state officials have protested the loss of jobs, but have not made one peep about the need for this facility in the fight against the new virus.
As a family physician, I see patients every day with cough or fever or trouble breathing. Last month, none of these patients had the new virus, but soon some will. The symptoms are the same, so we have to test to find out. We’ve been promised tests when needed, but so far testing has been strictly limited.
Healthy people will get the virus but not get sick -- yet still be able to spread the germ to others. This is why we already have community spread in this country, where some confirmed cases have no known connection to previous cases. This stealthy virus is way more deadly than the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome -- SARS -- outbreak two decades ago that quickly killed people before it could spread very far. This new virus will spread like influenza but kill many more people.
This testing is nothing like getting your throat swabbed for Strep throat. The health care worker swabbing your throat and nose has to wear protective equipment including a respirator and take you to a special room called a negative pressure room. There must be a program for fitting the respirators, for training and for practice taking off the gear without contaminating themselves. Fairmont Regional Medical Center has the negative pressure rooms needed for testing and treating the sickest patients.
The state government, as part of its COVID-19 response, should partner with the Marion County Health Department and the owner of Fairmont Regional Medical Center at least long enough to see what will be needed to handle the pandemic. Emergency federal funding of $8 billion was just enacted. Maybe a piece of that should come to Marion County.
The pandemic has reached our doorstep, and now is the time to act, not dally.
Here’s a summary of what we need in Marion County:
(1) testing readily available, without having to travel out of the county,
(2) rapid results from testing,
(3) respirators & other personal protective equipment for health ambulance crews workers, with programs to train and fit them,
(4) our local hospital, for evaluation, testing, and treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and
(5) citizens engaged with their elected officials, cajoling them to take this emergency seriously.
Let’s shut down the coronavirus!
Our local hospital has crucial technological capacity.
Kenneth Hilsbos, M.D.
Fairmont
