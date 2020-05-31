A few thoughts for the Administration of Fairmont State University and its Board of Governors to consider:
Does the education system have an obligation to provide a thorough and well-rounded curriculum, or should every class be judged as to whether it results in a profit margin?
If music and drama aren't going to be taught in higher ed, should they be taught in the lower grades?
What happens to children who are inclined to be creative and imaginative, should their desires and talents be ignored and written off?
If creative courses are no longer offered in this state, will that mean that the young people and educators interested in those fields will have to leave the state to get what they want out of life?
West Virginia is already far down the path of losing population due to brain drain, and our creative talent already has few opportunities here. When those few opportunities are gone, our state is going to lose its creative talent was well.
The production of art is considered as expressive of the heart and soul of humankind. When we lose them, we have lost those attributes with which we express the glory and majesty of the universe, and the infinite conditions of human experience within it.
The arts are also a huge part of the foundation of civilization, and are among the greatest treasures humanity possesses. Preserving and teaching them honors past generations, enriches current generations, and is the cultural legacy we pass to future generations.
Could the Administration of Fairmont State University and its Board of Governors please reconsider your decision to remove the Music and Theatre Degrees from the offerings at Fairmont State University?
So many will be grateful if time is given to those who want to work to make things better.
Thanks for your consideration of this request.
Creed Holden
Fairmont State Alumnus
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.