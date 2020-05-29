Reading in this past Sunday’s Times West Virginian about Fairmont State University’s plan to drop, due to lack of registrants in the School of Fine Arts, all of the fine arts programs, provoked an initial outrage in me.
Part of my upset had to do with the awareness that FSU’s Fine Arts Faculty are among the most exceptional talents in their respective fields. Most of my participation as a community member in FSU’s music programs has utterly impressed me as to the stellar quality of the music faculty when it comes to composition, choral performance, orchestral and instrumental proficiency, all of which contribute to the joy of living in Fairmont.
Another part of my struggle has to do with a deeper issue. More and more, higher education is moving away from the humanities and the arts in favor of practical, technical fields wherein students can appease the desire to climb the mountain of economic success. If schools are caving into consumerist pressures to leave behind fields of inquiry into philosophy, values education, and cultural underpinnings, then how are they any different than a technical school, say Pierpont College?
However, further working through my dismay has caused me to reconsider elements of this predicament. We are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s news indicates that the rate of coronavirus infections this week in West Virginia, Arkansas and Alabama is climbing 50% higher than the previous week.
How does a school hold in-person piano instruction or choral practices in our present environment? Many schools have been utilizing online class sessions throughout the summer semester to provide protection while making possible completion of courses of study. Would such an approach be possible in both visual and audio arts? Maybe. An unusually gifted modern composer, Eric Whitacre, has written pieces that have been performed by thousands of singers who sent their individual tracks and pictures to Whitacre, who then combined all the voices and orchestration, publishing a world-wide choral concert online. (Some of these pieces can be found on YouTube.)
While challenging, if Fine Arts programs could move in ways technological, arts students could study online, participate in choirs online, fulfill vocal and/or orchestral requirements online, and there may even be many more students wanting to earn such degrees online. That might increase registration in arts programs, especially considering the high-quality of the fine arts faculty at FSU. Certainly, such an approach would reduce the costs of living on campus and other fees, as well as reduce expensive maintenance of facilities.
I am concerned about some schools deciding to reopen campus in the fall. How in the world can the “guidelines” of the CDC even begin to be implemented? Were my son still in school, I would be encouraging him to look at online classes, say at Phoenix University, which is far ahead of the curve in this aspect.
James E. Norton
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.