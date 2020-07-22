In this health crisis we urge you to consider why you do what you do.
Being obedient only because it’s the law, isn’t enough. Perhaps you’re saying…“How can I avoid looking stupid?” Or “What’s in it for me?” Or “I don’t know who to believe.” Or “I’m only doing this because the governor said so.” Or “I read on facebook about this one study…” perhaps your choices are driven by fear and self-interest.
Perhaps you are not considering the social well-being of the whole community. This issue of wearing a mask is not about your personal freedoms. As my brilliant 89 year old mother reminds, “You are free to drive on the left side of the road, but are you going to do it?!” Rules and guidelines work only if they are grounded in justice, ethics and compassion.
As prevention specialists and county wellness coordinators, we count on and are bound by the work of tireless researchers, scientists and health care workers. It drives the work that we do, helping us write strategic plans, set goals for our communities and achieve health objectives for all citizens. Why wear a mask? …because it’s respectful.
When you wear a mask you are saying, I respect nurses, doctors, Health Department staff, essential workers and first responders. When you wear a mask you are saying, I respect children, our elders, our neighbors and the citizens around you. Let’s consider showing respect for one another in these challenging and difficult times. Wearing a face covering is a small inconvenience to protect others. Understand the science and understand the risks.
We’re not talking one study that someone did. We’re talking about the bulk of the evidence, data and research over time, in many settings. And as Neil DeGrasse Tyson states, “The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.”
The bulk of the research tells us that masks help stop the spread. Everyone’s attention and dedication can help move us from despair and cynicism to hope and resilience. Wearing a mask is now the norm. Please do your part for the health of our community.
For those of you who understand this, thank you for saving the planet in your spare time. We’ll only navigate this crisis if the majority of us stand together and do the right thing. The responsible thing — the respectful thing — is to wear a mask.
Renee M. Verbanic
Certified Prevention Specialist Communities of Shalom Inc.
Marion County’s Prevention Coalition
Fairmont
