Thursday’s news coverage of a group’s attempt to secure the amphitheater at Palatine Park for the annual churches’ National Day of Prayer raises questions.
Checking the lead organization’s national website, claims are made that our country was founded and consistently upheld the principle of prayer. This is not precisely correct.
The Founding Fathers were Deists, which is to say that, in their belief, God may have created life, but having done so, God departed, leaving us to determine our course. The First Amendment was an attempt to cast off the oppression colonists had known in the Church/State alliance under King George III.
Accordingly, the First Amendment preserves all person’s right to think, believe, speak and act according to their conceptions of Ultimate Reality. Also, it prohibits any governmental entity from favoring one religion over another. This is what is meant by separation of church and state.
Sometimes our political leaders have come perilously close to violating the wall between church and state by enacting measures that demonstrate biases toward or against particular religious points of view. Such was the case when a joint resolution in Congress in 1952, a time when a very narrow Christian perspective was popular in the culture, created the National Day of Prayer Act, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
Thursday’s newspaper article quoted the petitioners favoring opening Palatine for the prayer event before the park officially opens during Memorial Day weekend.
In one pastor’s words, “…area churches are asking to make an exception…to be able to hold the National Day of Prayer at Palatine….God made an exception when he offered Christ.” Therein lies a subtle clue.
The good pastor’s statement reveals a particular theological viewpoint that will never find agreement with other Christian folk whose understanding of Jesus’ message is different, but just as valid and meaningful. Giving the green light to the proposal to hold the prayer service for some Christians at Palatine is favoring one group of Christians over others and, thereby, constitutes a governmental backing of one religion over others.
Simply because other churches from across the nation are joining in does not satisfy the prohibition against favoring particular religious views.
I agree that requesting an exception to open Palatine early for this prayer service, besides violating the principle of separation between church and state, will, in effect, unlock Pandora’s box releasing equal demand to provide groups representing other religious and nonreligious views the same forum.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
