The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches, at its monthly meeting of Jan. 27, 2022, adopted the following resolution in support for the continuing operation of the John Manchin Health Care Center.
We, the 26 churches and 2 entities of nine different faith organizations endorse and support the continuation of the John Manchin Health Care Center. We strongly oppose House Bill 4365, whose purpose is to close this facility along with the Jackie Withrow and Lakin Centers.
We believe health care is vital to all, particularly to those who otherwise could not and are unable to receive it. John Manchin Health Care Center provides this service through housing, walk-in services and the Tele-A-Health Coalition.
We believe that food insecurity to our elderly, seniors and homebound needs is very serious. The John Manchin Health Care Center provides services to the Fairmont Meals on Wheels Program and the Marion County Senior Center Food Program in the preparation of meals so these meals can be distributed.
We believe the funds it receives, the services it provides, the employment it offers, and the economy it helps are sufficient reasons to keep the John Manchin Health Care Center open.
As a faith organization, we believe that scripture affirms in Matthew 25 the role of the “church” to provide food for the hungry, care for the sick, and clothing to those in need. In doing this we exhibit the servanthood of Jesus and the witness to the world.
Therefore, be it resolved this resolution be sent to our Governor, our local Marion County Delegation, and others. Be it further resolved that churches and their members consider any additional action they may desire to express, either as a church or individuals. Submitted this day, Jan. 26, 2022.
D.D. Meighen
Greater Fairmont Council
of Churches
Fairmont
