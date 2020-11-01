Our nation’s revolution in the 1700s was to get out from under the domination of the Royals in England. That seems even more true today when it appears that besides upper, middle and lower classes in America, we have added a class of “Royals.”
A number of instances point in that direction. When Brett Kavanaugh, during the hearings to elevate him to the Supreme Court, was approached by a “commoner,” his immediate reaction was not a polite response, but a shocked hostility that an average citizen would approach his majesty. Likewise, President Trump commented that one thing he appreciated about the Coronavirus was that he didn’t have to shake all those disgusting peoples’ hands. William Barr, well-known for his doctrine that the President should have unfettered power, thinks that the President is King, and can do whatever he wants. Interestingly, all three men were born with the proverbial “silver spoon in their mouths,” into very affluent families, and both in their words and actions disclose lordly snobbery over others. Never mind that government be “of the people, by the people and for the people” (Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address), they in their royal stature know what’s best for the country.
So then, who comprises this royal class? One possibility is the one-percent of American society that owns 50% of the world’s wealth, and those just below them who aspire to make it to the top. Who received the greatest, no gigantic, share of the Trump tax-cuts? What in God’s name are the opulent going to do with all those extra billions of dollars? A few of the royals, it is true, use their wealth to make the world a better place, but not most.
The really sad part is how, in order to keep us from noticing, it’s in the one-percent’s best interest to keep us divided, maintaining the hostilities between us so we’ll fight each other rather than the real causes of increasing poverty that make many to have to struggle harder to attain life’s necessities. It’s in the royals’ best interest to keep the fires of hate stirred up between races, classes, or other differences because then we won’t see how they are screwing us over.
What if those who call themselves White Supremacists were to realize that we’re all human beings and that life these days is tough for us all. What if we began to wake up to the fact that the reason so many of our citizens are doing so poorly is that the few have way too much. What if certain TV evangelical entertainers stopped currying favor with the royals with their preaching the gospel of prosperity and began to really tell the story of Jesus whose love reached out to the poor, the stranger, the struggling, the hurting.
Oh, what’s the use? We’ll probably continue to follow the playbook of the royals, until things become so desperate that it’ll take another revolution, not unlike America’s first, to once again bring us to our senses.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.