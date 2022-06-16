“Sad” is the word that slipped out of my mouth upon reading Wednesday’s Times West Virginian coverage of City Council’s recent meeting. Time was spent on reading a letter from a local preacher condemning the appearance of a rainbow on the city’s webpage in commemoration of June as “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month.” Designating June in this way was first initiated by President Bill Clinton in 1999.
What gives? How do we justify using City Council’s valuable time with such judgmentalism, caving into a view that purports to be the “only” correct Christian interpretation, even though others of us who also call ourselves “Christian” see things much differently. Much of scripture that is singled out to “prove” one’s prejudices about homosexuality is not about homosexuality at all.
For example, the story of Sodom and Gomorrah, a popular story used as a weapon against homosexuality, had more to do with what might be called the eleventh commandment, the necessity of treating strangers hospitably. Central to what it meant to be the people of God was “treat the foreigner as your native-born.” (Leviticus 19). “You shall love the stranger because you were strangers in the land of Egypt.” (Deuteronomy 10) Later, the prophets of Israel and Judah declare that God will judge the people based on how they care for the widow, the orphan, and the stranger. Outsiders, in other words, have the same privileges afforded to the other members of the community.
The atrocity of Sodom and Gomorrah was the violation of the command to treat strangers hospitably, exposing them instead to vicious abuse. Gang rape is not the same as a loving relationship. This story is not about what happens in loving relationships, regardless of who the individuals involved are. It condemns mistreatment of others based on their status as foreigners or other human differences. What’s more, why aren’t we outraged at Lot’s attempt to dissuade the men of the village by offering his two virgin daughters who were engaged to be married in place of the visiting strangers?
There are only a few verses in the scriptures referring to homosexuality, and by way of comparison, there are seventeen instances forbidding having sex with or touching the bed of a menstruating woman. Allowing time on the City Council’s agenda for what is a very piddling concern, at least in the scriptures, seems out of order.
Other reasonable understandings for the few scripture passages often cited about homosexuality have been expressed by scholars whose life’s blood has been poured out in deep devotion to the study of the Word. But the point here is to question the wisdom of taking up valuable City Council members’ time with views that are controversial and unrelated to the work of the Council.
Fairmont Human Rights Commission President Larry Buckland’s observation that the appearance of the rainbow during the month of June on the city’s website was a way of expressing warmth and welcome to all, was exactly the point of the Sodom and Gomorrah story, and therefore, precisely on target.
James Norton
Fairmont
