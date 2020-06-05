Fairmont State University is cutting the arts programs where thousands of students graduated to become great band directors, choir directors and theater directors in our community and throughout our country.
Many working and performing (even many of those who are retired are still out there) making a difference with the skills they learned at FSU. How many athletes who are retired are still performing from FSU? How many athletes ever became professional football and basketball players from FSU yet the board of governors say they can't afford to run the arts program?
Ask yourself how profitable the athletics programs are at FSU. I would guess the athletics programs run in the red every year. The arts are part of the academic curriculum in every school and not a game.
FSU needs to look at all programs at FSU and determine how much waste is happening in administration and athletics. In my opinion, the decline of the music program wasn't the fault of the students but of the leadership from the administration. The decline of a society starts with the elimination of the arts. SAD.
Barry Vingle
Former Band Director FSHS
Graduate FSU
