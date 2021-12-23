It was about 1955-56 that our school — Farmington High — wrestling team embarked on a road trip deep down in the sticks where Coach Kerr had scheduled a match with Smoot High School.
Smoot had recently hired a new teacher, Antonio James Manchin, who was known affectionately as "Uncle Jimmy." Uncle Jimmy, with unbridled enthusiasm, had created a wrestling team from the male half of the student body. But he needed a wrestling mat for which the school no budget.
Undaunted, Uncle Jimmy got a couple dozen cot mattresses from the local Army Navy store. They were spread out on the gym floor and covered with muslin sheets. After our match we realized that the mat surface was akin to sand paper.
We all got painful mat burns that were soon infected with impetigo. This led to two weeks of scrubbing and swabbing with gentian violet. This was no fun.
In the intervening years, I had come to believe that Uncle Jimmy’s idea of a wrestling mat was the worst idea a Manchin could have, until now. "Say it ain't so Joe."
Respectively submitted,
Robert E Petres, ’57 FHS, ’61 WVU, ’65 WVU
Richmond, Virginia
