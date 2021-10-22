“Say It ain't so, Joe,” that you would vote against universal quality child care for the pre-K children of West Virginia! Such child care will benefit women who dropped out of the workforce to care for their children at home when schools closed due to COVID. It would allow these women to rejoin the workforce and still have their children in a safe and educational environment while they are at work. It would also allow these children to begin their education and be more prepared for elementary school that they will be joining in just a few years.
“Say it ain't so, Joe,” that you would vote against extending the child tax credit to low income families. The tax credit would provide $3,000 per year per child from 6 to 18 years old and $3,600 per year per child from birth to 5 years. The legislation would cut West Virginia's poverty rate, which is among the worst in the U.S., in half.
“Say It ain't so, Joe,” that you would vote against the bill that would empower Medicare to bring down the cost of prescription drugs so that people in West Virginia will not have to choose between food and needed medications.
“Say It ain't so, Joe,” that you would vote against measures that would reduce the effects of climate change so that the world we leave our children will be habitable.
Joe, the bill also addresses escalating health care costs and worsening housing shortages. Come on Joe, these are not “entitlements.” They are “necessities.” Please Joe, join the rest of West Virginia's citizens in pushing for passage of the Build Back Better Bill.
Mike Schroering, M.D.
Fairmont
*Attributed to a reporter interviewing Shoeless Joe Jackson after the 1919 World Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.