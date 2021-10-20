Sen. Joe Manchin should support President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act. Sen. Manchin opposes parts of the bill that would promote the U.S. moving to developing and utilizing clean energy. A cleaner and less carbon dioxide emitting energy portfolio, as proposed in the bill, would move the U.S. toward world leadership in the crucially important drive to combat global warming.
Senator Manchin says that he wants to protect jobs in West Virginia, especially coal mining jobs. West Virginia has been losing coal mining jobs for the past half century, not due to clean energy advocacy but due to market forces. Cheaper energy in the form of the renewables solar and wind and in natural gas are driving steam coal, used to produce electricity, out of the market. Due to mechanization, it takes many fewer miners to produce a ton of coal today as it did 50 years ago. These jobs are gone forever.
Money in the Build Back Better bill will fund solar and wind energy projects and other energy saving projects that will employ tens of thousands of workers in good paying jobs. If Sen. Manchin truly wants to help West Virginians, he should be supporting spending money on renewable energy projects and fighting like hell to get as many as possible of those projects to locate in WV.
And, by the way Sen. Manchin, I am not an out-of-stater, I am a native West Virginian. My father and my father’s father were coal miners.
Paul Baker
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.