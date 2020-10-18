I would like to know how all the people that I don't know have my name and address.
I get around 20 letters a week wanting from 5-to-$500 dollars to get bills passed in Washington. When I don't answer them or send money, I get another letter telling me that I missed roll call. Phooey!
I feel that we seniors that are on Social Security are getting mail hoping that we would be dumb enough to send them money.
Some of the letters state "That you are the only one in Fairmont getting this letter." Well, that's not true as I have asked some of my senior friends and found they got the same letter — 15 of them, so now we have a liar in Washington.
Columbus Carpenter
Fairmont
