September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.
Suicide Prevention for me is something that is very personal.
I myself live with anxiety, depression and PTSD.
On March 11, 2022 we lost our 16-year-old nephew to suicide. A loss our family and his parents will never get over.
However, educating everyone around us and being visible in the community to help others understand that mental health, mental illness and suicide awareness and prevention has to become part of our daily conversation. The AFSP makes that possible and gives those silenced a voice.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R.7116, the 988 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.
An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988 connects callers to Lifeline centers. These centers de-escalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services.
Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams), and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.
For more information, go to afsp.org/988.
Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide!
Amber Walker
Fairmont
