With the holiday season here, we need to remember the small businesses in the Fairmont area.
The pandemic has caused hardships on so many businesses, so please support and buy products locally. We need to do our part in supporting our retail stores and restaurants.
If products cannot be found locally, remember to support your local schools on amazonsmile.com.
Before you make an Amazon purchase, search and select one of the following, Fairmont Senior Foundation, East Fairmont Foundation or North Marion Foundation. An amount of 0.5% of your purchase will go to that organization. These small amounts add up and can be used for scholarships for high school graduates to further their education.
May everyone have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and please support our local businesses.
Edward Cheslock
Fairmont
