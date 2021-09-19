Many thoughts and concerns about those who teach in these pandemic times are on my mind. One teacher friend recently became ill, experiencing many of the symptoms of COVID, but testing twice proved negative, and after about six days he began to show improvement.
A few years back, I took a class where my friend was the instructor. His approach and regard for each class member — some college students and others inmates of a nearby prison (enrolled in the class as a part of their educational program) — was like nothing I had experienced in classroom settings. Quickly, as if magic, my friend’s skill and care created an atmosphere of being at ease with one another, gaining mutual appreciation, and generating excitement at learning together in an atmosphere of teamwork.
That was quite different from most of my educational history.
My first nine years were in the same public school in a poor neighborhood that must have been the dumping ground for the county’s worst teachers. I’ll spare you the sordid details, but hints would include the din of screaming teachers echoing throughout the hallways; two teachers filling the chalkboards on two sides of the room with either notes to copy or problems to solve, leaving one free to dip into her stash of chocolate bolsters all day, and the other to sip on her bottle of paregoric (derivative of opium).
The latter was kind of amusing watching her weave back and forth leaving school each day. Corporal punishment was in those days and some teachers took pride in their paddles, designed to leave welts. There were two teachers in my years in that school who were exceptional and caring. The rest thrived on intimidation.
The remainder of my formal education was credible, but the approach was still top-down. The teachers’ role was to impart information, students were to soak it up like sponges and squeeze it out again on tests or in written work. No wonder my friend’s approach bowled me over.
But I have witnessed the same high-quality teaching in Marion County Schools.
As a member of Communities of Shalom, along with other volunteers, I have participated in school programs that have provided the opportunity to watch teachers in action. Their gentle skill in working with children and youth, their obvious dedication to help “grow” the next generation, their attention to each student’s particular needs, their passion for inspiring thinking in our younger persons, are all wondrous. If equal care and support were exhibited by parents and the larger community, the chances for our children could be limitless.
I’m glad to be a part of an all-volunteer agency such as Communities of Shalom where a strong emphasis on aiding our schools prevails. But much more than that, I feel so gratified by the quality of teaching I have observed in Marion County Schools. During this time when teaching has become critically difficult due to the pandemic, it seems right to shout out a 21-cheering-salute to our teachers.
James Norton
Fairmont
