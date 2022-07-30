I am what some of you would label a bleeding-heart liberal. A snowflake. A demo-rat. A libtard. And all of the condescending monikers that come from identifying with my political affiliation. Today, I am like a lot of politically-minded people of my generation, a disappointed Democrat.
I’m exhausted by our broken down system.
We do not live in the land of the free, and I’m tired of being brave or even optimistic. The week prior to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, I spent on the phone trying to find a medication to replace my son’s daily prescription. A medication that he cannot live without but our insurance will no longer cover. My choice, either pay $400 a month for one prescription, or choose a medication that the insurance deems a good replacement. Since when can an insurance company overrule a doctor’s recommended and prescribed medication?
Our doctor worked diligently with us for over a year to get the right combination and dosage specifically for his needs. As a mother, I’m relentlessly advocating for my son in the school system with his IEP, in a society where he’s not always that foul term “normal” like other kids, and now to a bureaucracy that says he can’t have a pill that helps him because it's not profitable for them. If I choose to go against this, I’ll pay. I’m sick of paying.
The absolute truth is that the United States was founded on the idea of freedom.
Freedom from being persecuted for who we are and what makes us, well, us. We built our reputation as one of the greatest countries in the world on the fact that we have so many different cultures with ideals, belief systems, and values. That individuality used to be what made us unique and worthy of the responsibility of taking in the “tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse, the homeless, tempest-tossed.“
This country’s greatness is its diversity and the safe haven it has been for so many. It’s not a safe haven any more. Not for those huddled masses looking for the promised land, and not for those proud US citizens whose ancestors fought for our freedom since its Independence was gained in 1776.
It’s not free for my son who has to conform to what big pharma wants, nor to my preteen daughter who doesn’t understand what monumental consequences this Supreme Court ruling will have for her and her peers, and it isn’t for me, because I’m a woman and a mother. A mother who fights for her children to have a better life and a better world every chance she gets. And I am sick and disappointed.
The answer that my party keeps pushing?
Vote! Well I’m tired of voting. I’m tired of supporting and giving of my precious time to help officials get elected only for them to not do their job. After the polls close, they lose their steam. The fight is over, we won the seat. We’re in.
When are they going to show up and stand up for me and mine! I put my faith and trust into every carefully considered candidate I give my vote to. My precious vote. Where is the representation? In an article released Friday, June 24, headline reading "Joe Manchin Says He ‘Trusted’ Neil Gorsuch And Brett Kavanaugh, Is Now Disappointed," I had to laugh in my own utter disappointment.
We are from the same home town, have generations of the same family friends within our tight-knit community, and share what I thought were numerous values that can only be earned and not taught, by living and loving beside one another as we’ve done throughout the years of sadness, struggle, and pride in our town. Many of us are staunch supporters, and many of us have wavered on that support in recent years by the way our hometown boy has cast his vote in D.C.
It puts us between a rock and a hard place to have so much faith in one of our own but also so much disappointment that he is not getting the work done. More importantly he forgets that he was elected by his friends and family in West Virginia and therefore must vote not with his conscious and personal opinions but as a representation of the constituents on whose blood, sweat and tears got him from a small coal mining town to the capitol with our pride and faith in his capabilities.
He’ll never be an A. James Manchin who took the responsibility of living as our “public servant” as seriously on day one of the job all the way to the day he passed away. But Joe, you’ve gone farther than your uncle and become one of the most important men in politics today, and instead of trusting your people, you put that trust in confirming these justices who have lied and “disappointed” you. Well, join the club, Joe.
I will not look at my 12-year-old daughter with hopelessness or helplessness. I will not worry that one day she might die because a bureaucrat needs to deem it necessary for a doctor to perform a lifesaving procedure that should’ve been allowed to be performed without hesitation. We put our faith in medical professionals who have studied medicine and taken their Hippocratic Oath to swear to fulfill, to the best of their ability and judgment, not to the judgment of an unlicensed and presumably uneducated political figure. What kind of mother am I if I don’t fight for her and every other girl who cannot yet fight for themselves or know the importance of this monumental moment in history and our human rights.
Today’s Democratic candidates need to quit talking about it and be about it.
Millennials and GEN X through Z are ready to fight. If you can’t remember the hard working, blue collar, God fearing men and women of this great country and great state who got you where you are today, then step out of the way and let us take over. If you can’t, if there’s still some fire left in you, then show us how to fight like the greatest generation taught you.
Those grassroots, hippie, progressives, and freedom fighters stood up for you so stand up for us. Find the gumption that made you want to serve your country and rise to the occasion. Stop the disappointment and start demanding equality, fair representation and all inclusive freedom.
Stephanie Cummons
Farmington
