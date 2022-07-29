The Republican controlled special legislative session, as reported in our local Times West Virginian, was called by Governor Justice to consider a 10% cut in personal income tax. Only the most ignorant among us could fail to see who will benefit the most from an across-the-board reduction in taxes: the wealthiest among us, including the richest man in the state, the Governor.
Wouldn’t it be interesting to learn what amount from the $254 million total reduction would fall into the Governor’s treasure chest? It seems a fairer approach would be to create a scale where those in the lower income levels receive the major distribution of the savings. But the GOP seems bent on catering to the supposed elites, leaving crumbs underneath their tables for the less well-off to make do as best they can.
Curiously, what was purported to be a special session to consider the income tax reduction somehow slithered into passing anti-abortion legislation, criminalizing those who are involved in providing reasonable reproductive health care, including sometimes very young children who are the victims of rape and incest. Dr. Beth Bloom Emrick’s Readers Write column in Thursday’s Times WV is a compelling argument that demonstrates why what the WV Legislature is undertaking is so wrong!
A quick glance at human history will reveal that abortion has been practiced from the very start of the human species. Unwanted babies were often “exposed” to the elements or strangled or drowned in all the world’s societies, even in the Judaic-Christian early years, especially unwanted daughters. Though both Old and New Testament scriptures champion views forbidding infanticide and the intrinsic value of children, at times abortion was permitted up until the infant’s head emerged from the womb.
St. Augustine stated that abortion was not homicide, but was a sin if intended to hide infidelity or wanton sexuality. Early Church teaching held that abortion was permitted up until the fetus was formed. St. Thomas Aquinas also held that it was not until the fetus was completely formed that abortion was a sin. During the 1500s-1800s, the Church’s teaching bounced back and forth between views about abortion. It wasn’t until 1964-1974 that Church teaching hardened into banning all abortions, no matter what.i
Consequently, it seems that the Church’s position of recent years has melded into the arena of politics with mostly GOP legislators waging the battle. While the majority clearly favors, as Dr. Emrick has pointed out in her Readers Write mentioned above, the more sensible view of a “shared decision-making process,” involving “medical science and physician expertise” to the end of the greatest benefit to the patient, politicians continue to dictate antiquated, uncaring, and disastrous views.
I am a father, one reason among many that I have deep value for the protection of human life. But blanket laws that disregard a more complete understanding of complicated situations are a violation of the value of human life, doing more harm than good.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
