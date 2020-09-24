I have been watching the story unfold recently about two Fairmont City Council members. And I couldn't disagree more with the things they have said. Speaking about people in foreign lands in disparagingly in 1950 terms and calling a political leader "Ho" is despicable.
However, I do worry where we are going when what you "think" and "say" can get you tossed from a political office. I want to reiterate, what they have said angers me! But we cannot say freedom of speech only applies when we agree with what someone says. As a matter of fact, it matters the most when we stand next to someone who is saying something we are adamantly against and make sure they have the freedom to say what they believe so that we can have the same right when we have something to say that isn't popular, right or plain stupid!
I can't fathom what experiences these two men have lived through to make them think their idiot thoughts needed to be put into words. But, I am equally surprised that people are calling for them to be removed with no law broken.
We can't tell the idiots we face that "they need to be more tolerant" and then we forget to show the same tolerance we told them they should show.
Only when people can speak freely — whether we agree with them or not, can we all be free.
Frank Jarman
White Hall
Editor's Note: Frank Jarman is a White Hall Town Council member.
