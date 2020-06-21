Fellow Citizens,
The last several weeks have witnessed multitudes of people pouring into city streets to protest and express outrage. The oft-repeated vicious response of police towards minorities leaves many feeling that our nation is broken. Perhaps it all began when our white founding fathers failed to extend “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” to Blacks, Native Americans, and others. We only imagined that we’ve made strides toward everyone’s inclusion in America. Unfortunately, racism and hatred of difference have lingered, now proudly out in the open taking center stage.
The Communities of Shalom movement was founded following the 1992 acquittal of four police officers who savagely beat Rodney King, which resulted in protests in Los Angeles. Shortly afterward, our Fairmont Communities of Shalom Coalition was established, and since has devoted our resources and talent toward building bridges among all in our region. We support peaceful demonstrations against use of “legal” force that singles out minority populations.
We are collectively responsible for the division in our society. When we overhear disparaging comments about others’ differences and remain silent, when we fail to stand up for the oppressed; we are part of the problem. The health and welfare of all in our community and neighborhoods are our business.
We hope not to ignore unjust episodes and go on with indifference. The Communities of Shalom stand ready to join with individuals and agencies that will continue to forge ahead to that day where the diversity of our population is more openly celebrated.
Royce Lyden
Chair Communities of Shalom
Fairmont
