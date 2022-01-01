A fascinating area of study is environmental care.
As a college student, learning more about this could be a useful tool for students across campuses nationwide. Ways to share, or teach about it could be as simple as a presentation or a webpage through a school website. Students must be taught information such as the importance of recycling, how to properly recycle, statistics about the well being of our environment and ways we can cut down on emissions and greenhouse gas usage, etc. could all be very helpful and informative for the future.
It is vital to our well being and our future that we take care of our environment, and this change begins locally.
There have been many laws created by legislation that promote looking after our environment. These laws cover issues such as handling different pollutants and hazardous waste. Walking around my campus it is easy and typical to see trash lying around whether it is after a busy weekend or just the day-to-day happenings of a college campus.
Having solutions to help this issue or view it more critically could do a lot more than we may think. We work to find new ways to stand up for the environment, and particular areas that could use attention. Teaching about environmental care could be a way to do that.
Putting new ideas in people's minds and getting them to think about this problem is the first and most important step. I could see environmental care information displayed through the university being a good step in the right direction.
Michela Dorsett
Morgantown
