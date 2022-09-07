As a volunteer of The WV Italian Heritage Festival, I would like to thank the many Monongalia and Marion County Businesses who supported the Festival by allowing me to hang posters in their windows and pamphlets in their lobbies. Below is a list of those businesses and I ask you to support them as they have supported our local event.
Marion County: Muriale's, Mama Di Roma, Apple Annie's, McAteer's, Accessories By Marlena's/Jack & Jill Menswear, Hermosilla's Deli, DeMary's Market, Say Boys Restaurant, Country Club Bakery, Brickside Pub at Fairmont Field Club, Pokey Dot Restaurant, Ace Hardware and Mom's Family Restaurant.
Monongalia County: Massullo's Cleaners, Nonno Carlo's Italian Deli, Pizza Al's (all 3 locations), Ruby & Ketchy's Restaurant, Bill's Bail Bonds, Knights of Columbus No. 2954 Hall, Mountaineer Harley Davidson, Village Butcher, Blue Moose Cafe, Sabraton Station, Sugar Shack Bakery, Slight Indulgence, Hampton Inn, Embassy Suites, La Quinta, Hotel Morgan, Waterfront Place Marriott, Springhill Suites, Candlewood Suites, Best Western and Marriott Residence Inn.
Once again, I thank all those above for their support and all of you who attended the Italian Festival this year.
Tutto Grazie!
Richard Viglianco
WV State President of the Sons & Daughters of Italy in America
