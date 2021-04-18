My father taught me about leadership from his experiences as a mine supply clerk for over 30 years. He told and showed me that the best leadership came from those who worked themselves up; not those who earned a degree and then were given a position of power.
I saw this magnified in the excellent leadership that Randy Farley gave us; from a teacher to principal to Administrative Assistant of Curriculum, Technology and Instruction and then as our County Superintendent on July 1, 2019.
My experiences with him through the years have always been in the best interest of the student, the teachers, support of public education, and the enrichment and involvement of the community in the process. I have had the pleasure and honor of working with him on the passage of the West Fairmont Middle School bond, covering the yearly Literacy Fair, the campaigns for the United Way, and the Christmas Toy Shop for all students.
His voice will be missed.
Thank you Mr. Farley for your 46 faithful years to Marion County. Enjoy your well deserved retirement.
DD Meighen
Fairmont
