I would like to take this opportunity to update your readers and to thank Senator Joe Manchin for his support of the DREAM Act.
The DREAM Act will protect young, undocumented immigrants from deportation while they walk the path to citizenship. Sen. Manchin has indicated that he supports this measure and I commend him for his leadership.
He has fought to make sure that the reconciliation bill includes this path to citizenship.
For generations Dreamers came to this country and the American melting pot has been made better by these immigrants who came to our borders in search of a better life.
Many of our families started as Dreamers who came to this country, and I am proud of Senator Manchin for speaking up for the Dreamers.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program is frequently challenged in court. This shows us that Congress needs to act. We need protection for the Dreamers now.
Thank you Sen. Manchin for working to get the Dreamers the protection they deserve.
Respectfully,
Nick Fantasia
Fairmont
