Will Graham, grandson of the late world famous evangelist Billy Graham, is coming to our tri-city area, April 24-26, 2020.
We may never experience this occasion again in our lifetime. In preparation, churches are uniting in prayer and discipleship training, anticipating the "Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham." It is "The Big Deal."
In our newspaper, we read of arrests of robberies, drug dealers, sexual abuse, murders and DUIs. Note the statistics of pre-mature deaths from overdose. Also, W.Va. is No. 1 per capita in our nation of children in foster care. Do we know a spouse, a child, grandchild, relative or neighbor wo is trapped in serious hurts, habits, hang-ups that are dealing with life threatening issues?
"The Big Deal" with Will Graham brings the Good News of Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life. It brings a message of hope and a future, for all who will receive "Good News." The received message of Christ produces responsible men and women, productive youth, restores marriages, and mends broken hearts and lives.
We pray the "Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham" will be a plus-plus for North Central West Virginia.
"The Big Deal" God is in the equation, life is just better!
Lonnie Fast
Fairmont
