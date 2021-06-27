I was born and lived most of my life in and around Mannington, and on June 14, I came back home on my vacation and I walked around the city and drove out in the country also.
I was really heartbroken to see how bad the city had went to the dogs. And I was raised to have pride in everything I did or do, and in this city, I can see everyone has dropped the ball on the city and everything around it.
Here in the city, no one must have respect for themselves or their city with buildings falling down or in bad need of paint. And houses falling down with no one in them. Where is the o wner?
So, what has to happen to this city I used to call home? And, I would love to move back here to live, but just a lot of things hurt me to see it.
What has happened to this city? Don't you have a mayor or someone who can do anything?
Sonja Canfield
Temple, Texas
