The title above is a line from a recent Religious News Service report indicating that by 2070, Christians will number less than half in America and, maybe, even as low as a third. Meanwhile, the “nones” — people who leave Christianity — are expected to increase nearly 50%. The report cites research that points to the decrease of Christian influence.
The phrase brings to mind the scandals proliferating various churches. What turns people off are the abuses throughout church history inflicted on especially the young and more vulnerable. Most of us readily see the images and feel the torments that have been inflicted by those whose supposed superior “authority” protected them for many years from the consequences of their actions. That certainly is a part of “the current religious landscape,” and helps to explain the exodus from churches.
There’s more. Martin Luther King Jr. pointed to it back in the 1960s when he observed that 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings is the most segregated hour of the week. Throughout my 46 years as a pastor, I have run up against ugly and mean attitudes among congregants about “those” people, whether Black, Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, poor, disabled, etc. One of the blessings of retirement is being a part of communities that are open, accepting of differences, inclusive of all, loving and hospitable. What utter joy it is to participate in gentler groups that affirm the worth of all people, and give of their capabilities to increase wholeness, harmony and peace. Sadly, pre-retirement years encountered both subtle and outright censoriousness, and is still a part of “the current religious landscape.”
Another factor that may be driving people away from the church has to do with ways we worship and teach in churches. Often, worship in mainline congregations leaves one deluged by religious jargon. I have studied most of the “holy” words, understand their origins and even appreciate the reasons people in the tradition left them to us. But, what do they mean in “the current religious landscape.” Add to that the ways we teach our children in Sunday School, as if impossible stories in the Bible really happened, which when as they mature, they will cast off as ridiculous, along with the church that taught them, we can scarcely be surprised as the decline continues.
These few thoughts about “the current religious landscape” may hint at possible positive directions for the future. Improvement may occur as we focus less on hierarchy and bureaucracy in religion and more on equality within community and compassionate togetherness. Greater care about the use of “power-over” religious language may help: “lord, king, even father.” Jesus' word for God was “Abba,” and the closest we can come to its meaning is “Dear Daddy,” not “Father.” Perhaps most of all, realizing what both science and ancient wisdom recognize — all life is One. We are all swirling in the unity of the Cosmos, intimately connected to God and all that is, no part greater than any other part.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
