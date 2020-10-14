They are a family brotherhood of determination, quickness, speed, and exceptional power. The Stills duo has been given national attention for their united efforts in the WVU football program. Darius and Dante are so family oriented that they plan a family reunion on each defensive play.
They agree that each will meet or beat the other to each reunion meeting. The quarterback of the opposing team is always invited as the main course of their family meal of celebration. Their united athletic and determination family genes serve them well.
One might think this duo would have no fear of anything or anyone. Respect and fear can be successfully united to produce one’s best. In all honesty, these impressive examples of controlled violence and intimidation likely fear Mama Janeen’s wrath much more than that of Coach Brown.
She dearly loves them but expects their respect, and it is totally given. Her evaluations of life, both athletic and personal, are freely given. She undoubtedly would like to be included in their play-by-play family reunions with quarterbacks, but NCAA rules will not allow her participation.
This double “D” duo is destined for future pro greatness as was their father, and West Virginia is proud of their accomplishments. If they continue to achieve and listen to Mama, the sky is the limit for these Double “D” Doomsday Mountaineers Defenders.
A proud Mountaineer fan,
Elton Slusser
Fairmont
