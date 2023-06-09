As a union member and president of a local labor council, I know how important it is to have pro-worker allies in Washington.
Nowhere is this more vital than the Department of Labor, an agency founded in order to help promote the welfare of working people.
But the leadership of the DOL makes a big difference in how it approaches this mission, which includes advancing workplace health and safety, enforcing wage standards and ensuring workers have the opportunity to exercise their right to form unions.
Julie Su, the nominee for Secretary of Labor has a long history of fighting to empower workers across the country. She will reign in companies who mistreat their employees and make them follow the law. She is the best person for this job.
I urge you to join me in calling on Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Capito to confirm Su and give us the Labor Secretary working families in West Virginia need.
David Martin
Millwood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.