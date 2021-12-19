I have been working on a lighting project Light Up Fairmont.
Approximately 12 businesses have completed the project, more will be jumping on. The idea is to Brand Your Business, by attracting attention to it at night. It also makes the city attractive and alive. If you travel to Lewisburg, W.Va. it is alive and vibrant day and night.
It says welcome all the time. I am asking businesses, residences wherever you are to say look at me. Christmas lights are nice but lights all the time make a definite statement in our city. A local funeral home lit up Carpenter & Ford, how nice of them to cooperate, Fairmont State University decorated for Christmas on Merchant Street, we will ask them to continue with white lights after Christmas.
We have asked Mon Power to paint their 4 light poles on Merchant Street. We appreciate all Mon Power does to keep our lights on. I suggest you use the Edison Bulbs or round white bulbs, some have a yellow cast that I saw at the Carriage House on Ninth Street, which is lovely.
Use your imagination, not expensive! Savvy Consignment has very attractive windows all the time. We can extend the project out Fairmont Avenue and beyond. I love to see the candlelights in the windows of historic buildings. I suggested this to our public library.
The Howard Center Board installed the candles in most of the windows at 612 Madison St. Makes a statement as you come around the curve coming out of Bellview.
No hard work just buy some lights and plug them in.
Let me know if you plan to join the Light Up Fairmont Project. If you have any questions, call me at 304-366-3231. I might add the CVB & MCPARC gets my vote for Christmas Lights, Thank you!
Nancy Bickerstaff
Community Volunteer
Fairmont
