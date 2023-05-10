A funnel is an image I find helpful when considering human history. The smaller neck or tube of the funnel rides along the plain where human events are taking place, acting like a vacuum that pulls what is happening up into the large cone.
As events accumulate, the funnel can expand to hold more memories of the past. Yet, at the same time the stored history can empty back down through the tube onto the stage of what is going on in the present. But, this emptying out occurs in a new time and situation, needing to adapt to ever changing scenes. Thus, history can appear as repeating itself and at the same time seem new. (I am indebted to Todd May’s book about Giles Deleuze for this image of the funnel.)
Sadly, some insist that when history is repeating itself, it must be the same as it used to be. Instead of adapting to the new situation in which it finds itself, it insists on keeping things exactly the same as in an earlier period. One of the mantras of such insistence is, “If it was good enough for Paul and Silas, then it’s good enough for me.”
The Forties and Fifties, that period former NBC News journalist Tom Brokaw calls the “Greatest Generation,” did accomplish much. But there is always the flip side of history, and especially for many children growing up then, abuse was the way it was.
Many children instinctively knew that if they were the victims of abuse, adults would not believe them and such episodes would be swept under the rug. No wonder we were called the “Silent Generation,” as E. Jean Carroll said in court while testifying in the civil rape trial against Trump. Such dominating forces continue to exist in varying degrees.
It is a kind of conniving that seeks its own way regardless of principles based on fairness, open transparency, humane treatment, and logical common sense based on real evidence. It ranges from deceptive, behind-the-scenes rewriting of public policy to benefit a particular in-group; to nepotism in hiring for top-level positions; to denial of scientific evidence of human equality in favor of popular prejudices allowing unequal treatment of minorities; and, to control by the very wealthy of economic policy. Surely, none of us is so naïve as to believe Clarence Thomas is the only public servant who has sold-out to their benefactors’ self-interested control of the government.
It's still happening, this secretive, sweeping under the rug, pattern. Most of our nation’s institutions are discredited today because of shady deals in secret, lack of transparency, and undue influence by the wealthiest of our nation.
There seems reason to hope that rising younger generations see much more clearly the sham of our time. Perhaps as the new day comes, they will acquire the art of working together to preserve what is truly valuable from the past, but in a way that refolds it into new, more effective solutions that truly promote the common welfare.
James Norton
Fairmont
