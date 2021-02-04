You will never get your message to stick inside someone's head if you bash their skull in.
The haves control the have nots.
They hold your "Body Control," and "Political Correctness," over one side and your "Religion," and "2nd Amendment," over the other while they feed each other caviar.
They pit us against each other and tear us apart.
Unity can only be achieved with a groundswell upward for it will never trickle down.
We work together. We live together. We eat together. We drink together. We watch over each other's children. We've got to stick together.
No politician is going to unify. No corporation even, boys. "The Powers That Be," thrive on our unrest.
I don't care who you voted for.
If you are my brother, you are my brother. You are my family. You are my friend.
Don't worry about what you see on the internet or on your TV.
Don't let the "Big Wigs," use us as foot soldiers. Let them fight their own battles. It is just a game to them.
We can hunt, protect ourselves and still respect each other's beliefs. We can pray or meditate and mind our own business at the same time.
We struggle. We fight and we work hard to get ahead.
They poison our minds to feel their hate and they hold us back by putting us in each other's way.
We can put our politics aside and reach out to shake hands, hug and show a sign of peace.
We are all in this together. It is up to us to find common ground and unify behind it.
When you look across the aisle you will see a brother, a friend, your family. Embrace that for what it is. It is reality.
Don't give in to, "The powers that be," in their attempt to put you against me. They will not win because in the end, "The Meek Shall Inherit The Earth."
The power of the people is a greater force when we lock arm in arm and accept that we are, "E Pluribus Unum," "Out of Many, We are One."
Brothers and sisters.
Friends and family.
Shake off your demons and open up your hearts and your arms to each other in solidarity.
We need to rise up to the challenges we are facing in the painful times of today.
Agree to disagree and focus on humanity.
United we stand tall and divided we will fall.
Please let this sink in.
I am begging you, PLEASE!
Ed Mahalick
Rivesville
