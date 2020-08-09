It is time for the citizens of the United States of America to remove Donald Trump from office.
Impeachment did not work so we must remove him from office with our votes on November 3. This despicable person is destroying our country. Never in the history of our country have we had as president such an incompetent, ignorant and dishonest individual.
Trump has caused division in this country that will be difficult to heal. His blatantly racist speech and actions are creating situations that are not good for the unity and cohesion of the country. Trump has a history of racism. In the past he has been cited and fined for housing discrimination against blacks in the rental of his apartments. And now he wants to do away with fair housing laws in an appeal for white suburbanite votes. His discrimination against Muslims is all too well known.
Trump’s misogyny is truly horrific. He has cheated on three wives, been found to have paid at least one call girl hush money and has expressed vile things that he would like to do to women. Nearly two dozen women have accused Trump of improper sexual advances toward them. Frequently he says hateful things about women, especially women of color.
Trump is the prevaricator in chief, he lies constantly. He has lied or made misleading statements over 20,000 times during his presidency according to Fact Checker in the Washington Post. He lies about petty things such as the size of the crowd at his inauguration but more seriously he lies about important things such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ah yes, the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s incompetence and dithering and lack of leadership have made the United States the world’s leading victim of the pandemic. The U.S. has less than five percent of the world population but leads the world with about 25% of both pandemic infection and pandemic induced death. And even today he lies about the severity of the pandemic in the U.S.
Some argue, most frequently Trump himself, that under Trump we have the strongest economy ever in U.S. history. Trump was presented with a pretty good economy when he began his presidency. President Obama brought the unemployment rate down from over 10% to a little over 4% at the end of his presidency, pre-pandemic, it was about 3.5%. The U.S. GDP rose from negative 6% to around positive 3% under Obama and it has remained at about that same level under Trump.
President Obama had the budget deficit going down, about $600 billion, at the finish of his second term in office. In less than one term Trump had raised the deficit to over one trillion dollars pre-pandemic thanks to tax cuts for his wealthy friends.
In closing I implore you my fellow country persons and especially you my fellow West Virginians to vote this man out of office!
Paul Baker
Fairmont
