I thank the Times West Virginian for its steadfast vigilance over the activities of the Marion County Commission. It is evident from the reporting of TWV that some commissioners have been acting out of bounds of legal, established practice.
The ad hoc creation of the position of Director of Media and Events and subsequent hiring of a friend of Commissioner DeVaul to that position at a salary of around $48,000 per annum was totally out of order. Commissioner Longstreth objected to the creation of the new position and hiring of DeVaul's friend but her objection was obviated when Commissioner VanGilder went along with DeVaul's proposal. Apparently there was no open public hearing held relevant to these events. This is not good government!
The TWV has been reporting on the questionable activities of the commission since early spring of 2023. TWV reporting indicates that former commissioner Guy Ward filed a lawsuit questioning the legality of these activities of the commission. The commission has since rescinded the formation of the new position of Director of Media and Events and the hiring of Matt Offut to that position.
Thank you Guy Ward, thank you TWV and thank you Commissioner Longstreth for your diligence and your commitment to good government.
This situation demonstrates the importance of local newspapers to our democracy. The TWV has done yeoman work in informing the citizens of the activities of the county commission and now it is the responsibility of the voters of Marion County to correct this egregiously bad government.
Paul Baker
Fairmont
