As a young West Virginian, I am excited to vote this election.
My ballot will go towards supporting candidates who will help my generation stay here and who will support working families. Of course voting is only one part of fixing our state, but it is an important part.
I see the best in West Virginia as it is home, it is beautiful, and it is beaming with potential. The upcoming election will either help send us backwards or propel us into the future.
The ballot has two important parts: the amendments to our state constitution and races for political office. It is critical that we vote to reject proposed Amendments two and four. Both aim to give the state legislature more power.
Amendment two, via a tax cut for wealthy corporations, would gut local funding that is used for first responders and schools. Instead of counties guiding usage of local funds for critical services, the legislature would control that money. We cannot afford to have Charleston decide whether or not we have adequate funding.
Amendment four would allow the legislature to exercise control over the state school board and thus control over local school boards. This would allow for education policy to be at the whim of Charleston, which is not good for our students.
Turning specifically to the legislative races, many are not happy the supermajority. In recent years they have attacked public education, restricted freedoms, and have not passed legislation that has moved our state forward. Many good bills have been left off committee agendas or amended to dilute their purpose.
I often think of the quote from President Reagan during the 1980 Presidential debate of “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Taken in our current context I pose the question of “Are you better off today than you were eight years ago when the Republican supermajority took over?”
West Virginia is not better off, but, at the same time I acknowledge that things were not all rosy when the Democrats had power for 90 years. However, we were not a right-to-work state before the supermajority took power and our public education system was not under constant attack.
I very much believe in a new way forward for West Virginia. We should certainly learn from our mistakes but keep in mind that we have so much potential. I am voting for Democratic candidates on the ballot because they will support bills that create jobs, create opportunities for young people, and create a state that will live up to its full potential.
In order to return politics back to the people, we need to elect representatives who actually represent their constituents. Democrats in Marion County have been putting in countless hours knocking on doors, writing postcards, and talking with real constituents. I will keep that in mind when I vote on Nov. 8.
I will be voting for working families and for a good future, and I hope you will too.
Aryanna Islam
Fairmont
