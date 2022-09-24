I have been doing a little homework on West Virginia's upcoming amendment proposals to our State Constitution. Normally, I tend to vote Yes for things like this on my ballot because historically, these proposals have been crafted by the people we have elected and sent to Charleston, and they have served to improve things for the whole community.
So, let's just take a quick look at these 4 proposed Amendments to the WV State Constitution.
Amendment 1 — Clarification of the Judiciary's Role in Impeachment Proceedings. Well, clarification, that's good, right? Only that is NOT what it would do. What it would actually do is prevent all review or oversight of any Legislative impeachments because the Legislators should never have supervision or accountability. No!
Amendment 2 — Property Tax Modernization Amendment. Great! Streamlining property taxes! Wonderful! Except, NO! That's not what it would do. It would provide WV State Legislators the power to provide personal property tax exemptions for equipment and inventory directly used for business, giving the Legislators the monies that communities need for schools, fire departments, libraries and parks, about 1/3 of their budgets. So, maybe this is actually a really bad idea.
Amendment 3 — Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations. This is not something that any regular churches would bother with; it is for the business-like mega-churches so that their parishioners can't sue them. Do we need it? No.
Amendment 4 — Education Accountability Amendment. OK, this has to be good, accountability in education! Only we already have a well-functioning State Board of Education who watch over our children very well. This one would allow WV State Legislators to decide on or overrule policies set by the State Board of Education, so if they decided to ban books or push their political agendas on the schools, they could do so. So, another misleadingly labeled amendment we really don't need. No!
In summary, let me say, these 4 amendments are a little scary, misleading and confounding. But the easy answer is to just VOTE NO to All 4 Proposed Amendments and a resounding YES for the School Levy.
Thank you.
Joan Schroering
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.