I received an email from my friend Kip Price the other day that really upset me.
It involves a special World War II veteran from Clarksburg named Paul McCue. I had the Clarksburg City Council pass a proclamation honoring him last year.
State Senator Mike Romano had wanted to have a bridge named in Mister McCue's honor but the bill did not pass the Senate Committee. I am angry that this outstanding member of "the greatest generation" is not being given the respect so due him.
Mister McCue served honorably in the Navy during the war and afterwards served his community as a constable and deputy sheriff. In addition he has traveled to schools and churches educating our young people about the war and being a positive, outstanding role model for them.
I urge everyone reading this letter to contact your elected representative and ask them to honor Mister McCue while he is still here to enjoy the acclaim. The World War II veterans fought the one war we HAD to win at all costs and we owe them a debt that can never be repaid, sadly in a short time they will all be gone.
Mister McCue is most deserving of this honor and please lets make it happen.
Let us never forget our heroes and all they sacrificed.
David Tucker
Fairmont
