I would like to formally welcome DataRobot to the North Central West Virginia community. Additions of new jobs are always welcome in West Virginia, and with each new business that comes, there are benefits that are shared with surrounding areas.
Morgantown is a short drive via I-79 to Fairmont, opening opportunities for DataRobot’s employees to explore Marion County.
I’m sure some will even come to call it home. From recreation opportunities that include Valley Falls State Park and the Rail-Trail system, to dining and beverage options such as Muriel’s and Short Story Brewing, their presence will have a great impact on Marion County’s hospitality industry.
DataRobot is an example of an company that can help our region continue to grow and diversify opportunities for everyone in the area. We’re glad to have you here.
Sincerely,
Leisha Elliott
Executive Director
Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.