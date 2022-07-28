The WV Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is strongly opposed to the criminalization of medical care.
Our patients have the right to access comprehensive, evidence-based reproductive health services, including abortion.
Medical decisions are made by patients in the context of the patient-physician relationship; legislators have no role in this process. Every patient’s situation is unique, and there are myriad factors that go into the decision-making process.
Patients deserve care that is guided by medical science and physician expertise, and it is the physician’s ethical obligation to help patients choose the optimal course of treatment using a shared decision-making process that respects patient autonomy. Any intrusion on this patient-physician relationship puts the health and lives of patients at risk.
The House Health Committee and the House Judiciary Committee have both rejected amendments to allow exceptions to the criminalization of abortion in the case of rape or incest. Though it seems unimaginable, girls as young as 10 and 11 years old who are victims of abuse and incest get pregnant. Without exceptions for rape or incest, adolescents would be forced to continue pregnancies and give birth to the babies of their abusers and rapists.
Pregnancy and childbirth are not without risk. In fact, the risk of death during or after childbirth is 14 times greater than the risk of death from abortion-related complications. This risk should not be forced on anyone, particularly those who are victims of rape and incest. These victims deserve protection and access to trauma-informed services.
The WV AAP supports the ability of adolescents to receive comprehensive, evidence-based reproductive health care services as well as the ability of physicians to practice evidence based medical science in the care of their patients within the patient-physician relationship without fear of criminal penalties.
Beth Bloom Emrick, M.D., FAAP
Charleston
