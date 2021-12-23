Over the years, I have grown accustomed to disparaging remarks about my state, my family, my education (or supposed lack thereof) and my job.
While in high school, I was vacationing when a woman in a McDonald's (in Tennessee no less), actually leaned over the counter and checked to see if I was wearing shoes. That was a long time ago and I thought people had grown smarter since then. Nope!!
Apparently, the world (especially the folks in Hollywood) still seem to think we are all "poor, illiterate and strung out." It doesn't help that our "representatives" seem to have their interests in mind and want what only fills their wallets regardless of how it affects those of us that have to work 50 hours a week to try and make ends meet.
Do we really think Sen. Joe Manchin can speak for West Virginians?
Has he ever had to decide whether to buy medicine or groceries? He needs an education about truly what matters.
I can excuse Bette Midler to some extent when I understand that her knowledge of West Virginia probably comes from watching movies like "Deliverance," (which isn’t even set in WV.)
What I find harder to excuse and forgive is a system that still leaves many West Virginians modeling the same stereotypes we are trying to outgrow. I am proud to be from a state that sees beautiful season changes, smiling and friendly faces and a "do what needs to be done" attitude. We deserve better from people that don’t know who we are AND we deserve better from the people who are supposed to represent, protect and look out for us.
Amy Frederick
Fairmont
