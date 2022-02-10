James W. "Jamie" Haught, Jr., 63, of Jakes Run died Friday, February 4, 2022 in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born June 9, 1958 at Fairmont, a son of Wanda Eddy Haught of Jakes Run and the late James W. Haught. Jamie last worked as a fabricator and he was a Methodist by f…