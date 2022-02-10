Apparently not much anymore? How many of you remember 70 or more years ago when we were in grade school and had to learn, in West Virginia history class, the names of our 55 counties and their county seats and our major rivers?
How beautiful some of the Native American names are of these places. As an adult, years ago, I started hearing on our local TV news the newscasters talking about Mon County.
West Virginia doesn’t have a Mon County. Then I realized they meant Monongalia County so they were either not native of West Virginia or just plain lazy.
Later I realized everyone was calling Monongalia County Mon County (even typing this, my computer tells me Monongalia is misspelled).
I took offense to it, even though I have never lived in that county. I’ve mostly lived in Harrison and Marion counties. I am still offended by it. The Monongahela River is now being called the Mon River and Morgantown is often called Motown. How have we let this happen?
Are children not taught the proper names in grade school, high school and colleges and universities? I’ve been told by a WVU professor that students don’t know the difference between the county Monongalia and the river Monongahela.
Why have they not been taught the difference? Do we not have pride in our historical background and where we come from? Am I the only one offended by this laziness or ignorance?
I am proud of my given name because I was named after my great-grandmother. Shouldn’t we be proud of the given names our founders gave to our counties, rivers and towns, or should we change them all to their first three letters so it doesn’t inconvenience us. What’s in a name?
I would like to see an awareness campaign started to give the county and river back their names. I’m too old and I don’t even have internet.
Joann M. Dawson
Fairmont
