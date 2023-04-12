I believe there are far too many mass shootings in schools and elsewhere. I also believe in firearms and the 2nd Amendment, something needs done, there has to be a solution.
I don't believe in abortion as a means of birth control. I believe a woman's body is her own. I believe that sexually active couples should have affordable access to birth prevention solutions. Would this be a reasonable way to settle the controversy? Any reasonable person knows abstinence is a joke.
I believe in strong borders. I believe in legal immigration. Anyone, including U.S. citizens involved in illegal immigration in any form should face severe penalties.
I believe in a living wage, on the job safety and health care. This is not an unreasonable request of employers, could greed be the problem?
I can accept the theory and existence of global warming. I will not accept the vigorous persecution of the fossil fuel industry for the sake and convenience of elected officials' because it affects the lowest numbers of the voting population.
I believe in equality across the board in regards to race, gender and economic class.
I believe in the principles, support, preservation of, and participation in Freedom, no matter where, who, when, how and regardless of the cost. We must never return to the dark days of the 1930's and 40's.
I thank the Times West Virginian in allowing me to exercise my precious First Amendment rights and I believe that everyone should exercise their First Amendment rights in a non-violent manner.
Some say the lines between political parties are muddled, but to me it seems they have disappeared. Much of the time, some of the current elected officials prefer not to be identified to their political party. I am not satisfied with my party but I don't see an acceptable alternative either.
There are a very few elected officials I can rely on and be confident in, but sometimes I wonder if the best party would be non-partisan???
Joe Reynolds
Rivesville
