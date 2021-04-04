Being of Anglo ancestry finds me often intrigued by the history of the British. Henry II, in the late 1400s, a nobody who gathered a motley crew of soldiers, cleverly sailed to a remote shore in Wales, and after a series of conquests, ultimately defeated the army of Richard III, killing the king, and claiming the throne in London. But even after wresting the throne, Henry faced many threats to his rule, and his reign reflected his insecurity through secret surveillance, trumped-up accusations leading to arrest and execution of innocent citizens, and a terrorizing period in England’s history that exacerbated mistrust and suspicion everywhere.
Our nation’s recent history reflects something of the same dynamic of deception sowing distrust and discord, especially by the well-oiled billionaire class, in order to maintain power and control. The presumption on the part of the privileged seems akin to notions of nobility that entitles the few to lord it over the rest of society. The recent uncovering by Jane Mayer in the New York Times of secret research bought and paid for by the wealthy elite concluded that most Americans, progressive and conservative, favor not only voting rights for all citizens but, also, getting dark money out of politics. We must be waking up to how “Citizens United” has amassed almost total control by the billionaire class. Also revealed in the report was how the dark money dispensers, plotting “under the dome” with the Senate Republicans, are attempting to defeat S. R. 1 “For the People Act,” despite its widespread popularity.
But these fortunate few whose wealth has been made possible on the backs of America’s working classes aren’t only controlling the government, they are also flexing their muscles in churches. Katherine Stewart, according to the April 7, 2021, issue of Christian Century, a reputable news source, reports that American Catholics are being taken over by the excessively rich through foundations such as Napa Institute and Legatus, which promote the continuing of the cultural wars that lead us to view one another with suspicion. The same has been reported in mainline Protestant churches that have seen massive funding from the likes of Coors and Kochs, leading to disruption that sows distrust and hatred in our differences. Following the money leads one to wonder what’s in it for the wealthy that they keep lavishing resources on our institutions, resulting in keeping suspicion and hostilities alive. Is this simply another example in history of class warfare?
The most deplorable part of this for me is a gross assumption by the very wealthy reflected by the former President when he said that he was glad for the COVID-19 epidemic because that meant he didn’t have to shake the hands of all those “disgusting” people, presumably his followers.
Do you suppose as lovers of this country, we can stand up, refuse to be pawns of the would-be lords, realize our common humanity, and plan together how to achieve the greater good for the most people?
Jim Norton
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.