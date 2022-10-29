It’s not the reason you think
Voters should be very careful which box they check on all the amendments on the ballot.
In other states, citizens have the right to collect voter signatures on a petition to get initiatives on the ballot. (Think Kansas) Some of them can initiate a ballot measure asking voters to uphold or repeal a law passed by their legislature.
West Virginians have no such rights. If these amendments pass, there is no going back. Beware unintended consequences.
Case in point, in 2018, the GOP majority in the West Virginia legislature passed Amendment #1 and placed it on the ballot. The amendment says in part, “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion. . .”
Also in 2018, Mississippi passed its abortion restriction law, Dobbs, and it made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Last June the Court ruled there is no right to abortion. In July, the West Virginia legislature began its march to ban abortions entirely in this state. Was 2018’s Amendment No. 1 a trigger law in hopeful anticipation of Dobbs?
Today another case, Moore v. Harper, is before the U.S. Supreme Court. Although it concerns a gerrymandering dispute, North Carolina is arguing it should be judged by The Independent State Legislature Theory. If the Court agrees, state legislatures will have the power to determine how to conduct all congressional elections—without any checks and balances from state constitutions, governors, or state courts. Free reign no, no obstacles. Court watchers worry that, if successful, the ruling could extend to all other issues proposed by a state legislature.
With those situations in mind, let’s look at Amendments 1, 2 and 4 on this year’s ballot.
Amendment 1 would give the legislature sole power over impeachment proceedings. What if your representative is wrongly impeached for political reasons? Amendment 2 would give the legislature sole power to direct 27% your tax dollars as it sees fit. What the legislature would do with that power is not clearly defined. It wants you to take a pig in a poke. Amendment 4 would give the legislature the sole power to “approve, amend, or reject” the Board of Education’s proposed policies. Will they ban books, or decide to teach a biased view of history?
All three of the amendments give power to the legislature, very much in line with the Independent State Legislature theory. What are the consequences of a legislature with total power? I’m not willing to find out.
P. E. Hedden, J.D.
Fairmont
