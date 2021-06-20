On Tuesday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and her Republican colleagues in the Senate will have a choice: will they stand with Donald Trump and the big lie that led to the insurrection on our capitol or will they vote for democracy and vote to advance the For the People Act. Make no mistake that a vote against this once in a generation democracy reform legislation is a vote against our republic, our institutions, and our country.
Since the 2020 election, we have seen state legislature after state legislature consider and even pass into law legislation that would make it increasingly difficult to access the ballot box —particularly for Black and brown people. The remedy to fight back against Jim Crow 2.0 is the For the People Act.
The For the People Act does three things. The first is that it would make it easier to vote, address challenges voters faced in casting their ballots, and protect the security and integrity of our elections. It also would end the predatory and harmful dominance of big money in politics. Finally, it would restore ethics and accountability in government by ensuring public officials are working in the public interest.
Senator Capito would have you believe that the For the People Act attempts to fix problems that do not exist. That could not be further from the truth. There are serious challenges that exist and are arising that make it harder for our voice to be heard in the political process through the awesome power of our vote.
Benjamin Franklin was asked once what form of government have we got and simply replied: “a republic, if you can keep it.” Now I ask Senator Capito: will you stand to preserve and protect our republic or will you side with those who seek to undermine and dismantle it? The time for grandiose statements and political posturing is over. Do the right thing: vote in favor of the For the People Act.
Zachary Fancher
Fairmont
