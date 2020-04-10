Real estate transactions in Marion County are being delayed or halted due to the inability of attorneys having access to the record room in the court house.
Families are unable to close the purchase of their homes and unable to move in to their new residences. While we understand the safety of the public and the courthouse staff is of utmost importance, we believe there is a simple answer to this problem.
Why couldn’t attorneys schedule appointments to enter the record room one at a time? I have been told that this is being done in Monongalia County. Taylor County is also allowing attorneys in the record room. Gloves and masks could be provided and sanitizing of the area could be done before the next person comes in.
Real estate sales and legal services are classified as essential businesses and the Marion County courthouse is making it impossible to carry on with these services. This situation needs to be resolved immediately.
Diane Floyd, Broker/Owner GRI
Floyd Real Estate Inc.
Fairmont
