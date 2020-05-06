As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in West Virginia, Governor Justice’s plan to reopen our state continues to play out.
The most important thing we can do as businesses become accessible is to practice the safe, recommended guidelines and protocols. Just because businesses are opening again does not mean we can go straight back to normal — just because you’re bored of this pandemic does not mean it’s over.
This is not a hoax, this is not exaggerated. If you become infected, you may spread it to others, who could then spread it to others — on average, an infected person infects two others. People are dying every day.
We can see what happens when safety isn’t taken seriously — the state of Georgia, for example, has seen a 40% increase in the risk of exposure since reopening, and the number of confirmed cases there surged. Total deaths in the U.S. have risen above 70,000 and show no signs of slowing, even as other states consider reopening.
While some of us think reopening now is premature, others are clamoring for a chance to leave their house.
Both sides are important: on one hand, we cannot continue with our economy at a standstill, and a vaccine is still months away. Businesses will permanently close, people will lose their jobs, homes and financial stability. But on the other, nobody should have to choose between their financial well-being and their health, and if even one person dies who wouldn’t have if quarantine had remained in effect, the state has tangible blood on its hands.
Perhaps hoping for the best of both sides, Justice has elected to slowly reopen the state, emphasizing common-sense precautions while in public.
While in public, it’s crucial to follow safe social-distancing protocol and wear a protective mask. According to the governor’s plan, “in the event that West Virginia’s number of positive COVID-19 cases surges above the 3% threshold, the schedule of reopenings may be slowed, stopped, or reversed.”
This means our economy may begin functioning again, but we could easily ruin it for ourselves by being too lax when it comes to safety precautions.
Wear a facemask, wash your hands, and keep your distance — we can only avoid a second wave of this virus and another quarantine by working together.
