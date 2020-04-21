The United States Postal Service began during the Second Continental Congress in 1775, when Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first postmaster general.
Today, the Post Office employs over half a million people and has almost 31,000 offices all over the United States.
The Post Office is entirely self-sufficient and receives no federal tax revenue.
Today, this large operation, enshrined in Article I of the U.S. Constitution, is facing a financial crisis. What was already unstable footing has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials say, the Post Office is in danger of closing by the end of the summer if it doesn’t receive some form of aid.
Much of the postal service’s woes began not with the coronavirus, but in 2006, when Congress passed The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act requiring the USPS to create a $72 billion fund to pay for the cost of its post-retirement health care costs 75 years into the future.
This requirement is expected of no other branch of the government or any private corporation, and if these enormous expenses were removed from the USPS’s financial statements, the Post Office would have reported operating profits in each of the last 6 years.
In other words, Congress purposely crippled the Post Office in 2006, and the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic could be the final nail in the coffin.
The Post Office has the most diverse workforce of any government agency, and Americans rely on them to receive packages and important documents reliably and conveniently. Shipping fees are cheaper than FedEx or UPS, and locations are much more convenient, and the volume of mail handled by the USPS far exceeds that of private alternatives.
In addition to money orders and passport services, the Post Office also allows mail-in voting for registered voters who may otherwise be unable to vote at polling stations. This aspect is of particular importance during a pandemic, and while President Trump asserts that mail-in ballots are a “very dangerous thing for this country,” there are 5 states in the U.S. which vote entirely by mail, and experts believe in the very rare cases of voter fraud, there are easy solutions, such as ballot tracking, pre-paid postage and ballot drop boxes.
The consequences of losing the U.S. Postal Service could be disastrous, and while the House of Representatives passed the USPS Fairness Act to undo the costly pre-funding requirement passed in 2006, the bill has languished in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee since Dec. 3, 2019.
It’s past time for the Senate and President Trump to take action and prevent the closure of the Postal Service by undoing the crippling requirements put into place in 2006. By acting now, they can save half a million jobs and protect the voting rights of people with disabilities or other circumstances preventing them from going to polling stations, including but not limited to the global pandemic we are all dealing with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.