Spiritual warfare—what is it? Any kind of war has two sides, so in simple terms, it is war between God and Satan. Ephesians 6:12 tells us: “For we are not fighting against people made of flesh and blood, but against persons without bodies—the evil rulers of the unseen world, those mighty satanic beings and great evil princes of darkness who rule this world; and against huge numbers of wicked spirits in the spirit world.”
When God created us He made us a physical being through Adam and Eve. If that were all, we would be no different than the animals, but God created man with a living soul, that’s spiritual.
We are either on God or Satan’s side. You might say I would never be on Satan’s side, but God tells us: “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to one and despise the other.” To be on Satan’s side you don’t have to do anything, he has you already. Psalm 51:5 says: “But I was born a sinner, yes, from the moment my mother conceived me.”
Thank God He made a way for us to be on His side. “For God loved the world so much that he gave his only Son so that anyone who believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16 “ When one becomes a Christian he becomes a brand new person inside. A new life has begun!” 2 Corinthians 5:17
How do we fight this battle from God’s side? “Use every piece of God’s armor to resist the enemy whenever he attacks, and when it is all over, you will be standing up.” Ephesians 6:13 This is what that includes: “the strong belt of truth,” “ breastplate of God’s approval” (righteousness), “shoes to preach the Good News,” “faith as your shield,” “helmet of salvation,” and “the sword of the Spirit—the word of God.” Then pray. Ephesians 6.
Today, we are in spiritual warfare with an unseen enemy called coronavirus. This is not of God, but Satan is trying to do all the damage he can with it. Hebrews 13:8 tells us: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” What God told Solomon thousands of years ago is still true today. “If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust swarms to eat up all of your crops, or if I send an epidemic among you, then if my people (true disciples of Christ) will humble themselves and pray, and search for me, and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear them from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 Living Bible
God uses doctors and we should use common sense in doing our part today, but following God’s directions will make the biggest difference in the world.
Blessings to all!
Joetta Stephen
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.